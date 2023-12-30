How to Watch the Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri State Bears (6-3) look to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 63.2 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 67 the Bears allow.
- Northern Iowa has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67 points.
- Missouri State is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
- The Bears average 63.8 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 82.1 the Panthers give up.
- The Bears shoot 39.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.
- The Panthers make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northern Iowa Leaders
- Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
- Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 115-62
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 78-59
|McLeod Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 87-70
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Evansville
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/6/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|McLeod Center
