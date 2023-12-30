When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Northern Iowa be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Northern Iowa's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Northern Iowa ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-2 NR NR 236

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Northern Iowa beat the Northern Illinois Huskies on the road on December 21. The final score was 76-63. Nate Heise, as the top point-getter in the victory over Northern Illinois, amassed 15 points, while Jacob Hutson was second on the team with 12.

Next best wins

74-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on December 12

73-51 over Stanford (No. 216/RPI) on November 24

78-73 at home over Richmond (No. 232/RPI) on December 6

100-82 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on December 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, the Panthers have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

Northern Iowa has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Northern Iowa has been given the 75th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 11 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

UNI has 14 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Northern Iowa's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Northern Iowa games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.