Minnesota vs. Iowa December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1) meet a fellow Big Ten squad, the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Minnesota vs. Iowa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Minnesota Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Mara Braun: 20.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amaya Battle: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Heyer: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Grocholski: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.