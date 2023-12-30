Saturday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) matching up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-66 win, as our model heavily favors Iowa.

The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 100-45 victory against Lindenwood (MO) in their last outing on Thursday.

Minnesota vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Minnesota 66

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

The Golden Gophers captured their best win of the season on November 26 by registering a 67-54 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves, the No. 61-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Minnesota has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Minnesota is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 61) on November 26

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 62) on December 2

60-58 at home over Purdue (No. 81) on December 10

76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 137) on December 6

74-43 at home over Norfolk State (No. 171) on November 29

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (43-for-106)

20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (43-for-106) Amaya Battle: 9.9 PTS, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

9.9 PTS, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Mallory Heyer: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 40.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 40.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Grace Grocholski: 10.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

10.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76) Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 63.6 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers have a +308 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.7 points per game. They're putting up 80.2 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and are allowing 54.5 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball.

