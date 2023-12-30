2024 NCAA Bracketology: Minnesota March Madness Odds | January 1
Can we expect Minnesota to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How Minnesota ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|163
Minnesota's best wins
On December 6, Minnesota registered its best win of the season, a 76-65 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are a top 50 team (No. 39), according to the RPI. Joshua Ola-Joseph, in that signature win, dropped a team-best 15 points with five rebounds and two assists. Braeden Carrington also played a part with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 80-63 at home over Ball State (No. 210/RPI) on December 21
- 67-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 18
- 77-57 at home over FGCU (No. 244/RPI) on December 9
- 80-62 at home over Maine (No. 248/RPI) on December 29
- 86-67 at home over UAPB (No. 260/RPI) on November 21
Minnesota's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Golden Gophers are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- The Golden Gophers have the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (nine).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Minnesota gets the 313th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Golden Gophers' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records north of .500.
- Looking at Minnesota's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Minnesota's next game
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV Channel: Peacock
