Can we expect Minnesota to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Minnesota ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-1 NR NR 163

Minnesota's best wins

On December 6, Minnesota registered its best win of the season, a 76-65 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are a top 50 team (No. 39), according to the RPI. Joshua Ola-Joseph, in that signature win, dropped a team-best 15 points with five rebounds and two assists. Braeden Carrington also played a part with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

80-63 at home over Ball State (No. 210/RPI) on December 21

67-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 18

77-57 at home over FGCU (No. 244/RPI) on December 9

80-62 at home over Maine (No. 248/RPI) on December 29

86-67 at home over UAPB (No. 260/RPI) on November 21

Minnesota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Golden Gophers are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

The Golden Gophers have the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (nine).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Minnesota gets the 313th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Golden Gophers' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Minnesota's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Minnesota's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV Channel: Peacock

