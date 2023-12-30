The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: CBS
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Marquette is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 51st.
  • The Golden Eagles record 11.8 more points per game (78.5) than the Bluejays give up (66.7).
  • Marquette has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Creighton has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
  • The Bluejays put up an average of 83 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When Creighton allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.7.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Marquette performed better at home last year, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more than it averaged away (72.5).
  • The Bluejays conceded 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.
  • Creighton sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum
12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum
1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha

