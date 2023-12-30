Karl-Anthony Towns and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Towns, in his most recent game (December 28 win against the Mavericks), posted 10 points and eight rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Towns' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.6 20.4 Rebounds 8.5 9.3 9.9 Assists 3.5 2.9 2.6 PRA -- 33.8 32.9 PR -- 30.9 30.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.4



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Towns has made 7.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 18.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 15.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Towns' Timberwolves average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 114.5 points per contest, which is 15th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 26.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 14 makes per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 33 21 6 4 2 0 1

