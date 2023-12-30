Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Joel Eriksson Ek a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- Eriksson Ek has scored in 14 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Eriksson Ek has picked up seven goals and one assist on the power play.
- Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 83 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 2-0
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
