The Georgia Bulldogs will battle the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Florida State?

  • Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Florida State 28, Georgia 26
  • Georgia has put together an 11-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 91.7% of those games).
  • The Bulldogs have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter and won them all.
  • Florida State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Seminoles have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Florida State (+20.5)
  • In 13 Georgia games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more six times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Florida State owns a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45.5)
  • A total of 12 of Georgia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.
  • There have been eight Florida State games that have ended with a combined score higher than 45.5 points this season.
  • Georgia averages 38.4 points per game against Florida State's 37, totaling 29.9 points over the game's point total of 45.5.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54 54.4 53.6
Implied Total AVG 38.6 41.6 35.2
ATS Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0
Over/Under Record 6-7-0 3-4-0 3-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 6-0 5-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Florida State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.4 51.6 51
Implied Total AVG 33.3 33.4 33.2
ATS Record 8-4-0 5-2-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 5-0 5-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

