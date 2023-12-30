Carver County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Carver County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Carver County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Christian High School at MACCRAY High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Clara City, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albany High School at Southwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Chaska, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
