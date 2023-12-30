The Auburn Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins meet for the Music City Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Auburn ranks 89th in total offense (355.5 yards per game) and 51st in total defense (361.5 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Maryland is compiling 393.8 total yards per game (57th-ranked). It ranks 34th in the FBS defensively (336.9 total yards allowed per game).

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Auburn vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Auburn Maryland 355.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.8 (70th) 361.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (17th) 198.4 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.9 (116th) 157.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.8 (20th) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (90th) 17 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (36th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn so far this season. He has 1,671 passing yards, completing 62.6% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 520 yards (43.3 ypg) on 125 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 146 times for 865 yards (72.1 per game), scoring seven times.

Rivaldo Fairweather's leads his squad with 349 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 45 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 26.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jay Fair has a total of 300 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 30 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has racked up 3,377 yards (281.4 yards per game) while completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Roman Hemby has rushed for 663 yards on 135 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 37 catches, totaling 288 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Colby McDonald has compiled 283 yards on 47 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has totaled 53 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 747 (62.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 77 times and has four touchdowns.

Tai Felton has put together a 723-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 48 passes on 77 targets.

Kaden Prather has racked up 609 reciving yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

