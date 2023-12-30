Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 28, Edwards posted 44 points, four assists and three steals in a 118-110 win versus the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll dive into Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 25.9 25.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.7 PRA -- 36.7 35.7 PR -- 31.4 30 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.6



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 20.8% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.6 per contest.

He's attempted 6.7 threes per game, or 19.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.2.

Allowing 114.5 points per contest, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have conceded 26.9 per contest, 18th in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 14 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2023 38 27 7 5 2 1 3

