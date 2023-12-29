Washington County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mahtomedi High School at St Paul Central High School

  • Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 29
  • Location: Saint Paul, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Math & Science Academy

  • Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 29
  • Location: Woodbury, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Math & Science Academy

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 29
  • Location: Woodbury, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

