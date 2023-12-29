The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) are at home in Summit League action against the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Fightin' Hawks are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota -1.5 137.5

Tommies Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 combined points just twice this season.

The average total for St. Thomas' games this season is 135.0 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

St. Thomas' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

St. Thomas (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% more often than North Dakota (4-4-0) this year.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota 6 75% 75.2 147.7 69.5 132 147.1 St. Thomas 2 22.2% 72.5 147.7 62.5 132 135.3

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Hawks beat the spread 11 times in 17 Summit League games last season.

The Tommies' 72.5 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 69.5 the Fightin' Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.5 points, St. Thomas is 1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota 4-4-0 1-1 3-5-0 St. Thomas 5-4-0 4-0 2-7-0

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Home/Away Splits

North Dakota St. Thomas 4-1 Home Record 5-0 2-4 Away Record 2-4 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-1-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-5-0

