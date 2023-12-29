The Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League teams at 8:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline

St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Betting Trends

St. Thomas has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tommies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times this season.

North Dakota has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Fightin' Hawks' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

