How to Watch St. Thomas vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Summit League foes battle when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
St. Thomas vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: CBS Sports Network
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- This season, St. Thomas has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Tommies are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 75th.
- The Tommies score an average of 72.5 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 69.5 the Fightin' Hawks give up.
- St. Thomas has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- St. Thomas is putting up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (64.8).
- The Tommies are giving up fewer points at home (59.0 per game) than on the road (64.3).
- St. Thomas sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (10.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (35.5%).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/17/2023
|Crown (MN)
|W 85-66
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|W 104-51
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
