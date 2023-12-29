In one of the many compelling matchups on the Serie A schedule today, AC Monza and SSC Napoli take the pitch at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Watch SSC Napoli vs AC Monza

AC Monza journeys to take on SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-175)

SSC Napoli (-175) Underdog: AC Monza (+425)

AC Monza (+425) Draw: (+300)

Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Torino FC

Torino FC makes the trip to match up with ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET

Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+105)

ACF Fiorentina (+105) Underdog: Torino FC (+265)

Torino FC (+265) Draw: (+215)

Watch Lazio vs Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio makes the trip to face Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Lazio (-165)

Lazio (-165) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+425)

Frosinone Calcio (+425) Draw: (+280)

Watch Genoa CFC vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan journeys to match up with Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Inter Milan (-170)

Inter Milan (-170) Underdog: Genoa CFC (+500)

Genoa CFC (+500) Draw: (+260)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.