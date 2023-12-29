Polk County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Polk County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Climax Shelley School at Sacred Heart School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: East Grand Forks, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.