Otter Tail County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Otter Tail County, Minnesota is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Underwood High School at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.