Nobles County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Nobles County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Nobles County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henning High School at Worthington High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Worthington, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
