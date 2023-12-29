The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Maine Black Bears (8-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Minnesota vs. Maine Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Minnesota Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Gophers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Black Bears' opponents have hit.

In games Minnesota shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Black Bears rank 339th.

The Golden Gophers average 80.5 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 65.3 the Black Bears give up.

When Minnesota scores more than 65.3 points, it is 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Minnesota put up 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than in road games (63.5).

The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.1 in road games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Minnesota performed worse in home games last year, draining 5.8 threes per game, compared to 6.4 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 31.7% clip on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule