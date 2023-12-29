How to Watch Minnesota vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Maine Black Bears (8-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Minnesota vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Gophers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Black Bears' opponents have hit.
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Golden Gophers are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Black Bears rank 339th.
- The Golden Gophers average 80.5 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 65.3 the Black Bears give up.
- When Minnesota scores more than 65.3 points, it is 9-2.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Minnesota put up 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than in road games (63.5).
- The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.1 in road games.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Minnesota performed worse in home games last year, draining 5.8 threes per game, compared to 6.4 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 31.7% clip on the road.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|FGCU
|W 77-57
|Williams Arena
|12/12/2023
|IUPUI
|W 101-65
|Williams Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|W 80-63
|Williams Arena
|12/29/2023
|Maine
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/7/2024
|Maryland
|-
|Williams Arena
