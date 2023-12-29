Hennepin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hennepin County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Paul Johnson High School at Academy Of Holy Angels
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at South High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breck School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Center High School at Cherry School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Iron, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
