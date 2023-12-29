Carlton County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlton County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Carlton County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fond Du Lac Ojibwe School at Proctor High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
