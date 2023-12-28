Traverse County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Traverse County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Traverse County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheaton Public High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Canby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
