Ramsey County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Ramsey County, Minnesota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Harding Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Agnes School at Harding Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Paul Johnson High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park Senior High School at St. Anthony Village High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
