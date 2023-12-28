Martin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Martin County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Martin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Granada, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School at Blue Earth Area High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Blue Earth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
