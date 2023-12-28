Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Hennepin County, Minnesota today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27

12:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Hopkins, MN

Hopkins, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy Of Holy Angels at St. Anthony Village High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27

12:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: St. Anthony, MN

St. Anthony, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

St Paul Johnson High School at Patrick Henry High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28

2:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: St. Anthony, MN

St. Anthony, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Simley High School at Academy Of Holy Angels

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28

4:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: St. Anthony, MN

St. Anthony, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkins High School at Minnehaha Academy