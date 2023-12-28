In this season's Alamo Bowl, the Arizona Wildcats are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the Oklahoma Sooners. the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 62.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Oklahoma matchup.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 9-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Oklahoma is 8-4-0 ATS this year.

The Sooners have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Arizona & Oklahoma 2023 Futures Odds

Arizona To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

