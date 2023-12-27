Can we count on Zach Bogosian finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through 20 games this season.

In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.