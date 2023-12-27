When the Minnesota Wild face the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday (the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET), Mats Zuccarello and Dylan Larkin will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Players to Watch

Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (31 points), via registered 12 goals and 19 assists.

Through 28 games, Zuccarello has scored six goals and picked up 22 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 24 points for Minnesota, via 15 goals and nine assists.

In 13 games, Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-5-2. He has conceded 41 goals (3.16 goals against average) and has recorded 341 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for his club with 32 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled 15 goals and 17 assists in 34 games (playing 18:21 per game).

Larkin's 29 points this season, including 12 goals and 17 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Lucas Raymond has scored 10 goals and contributed 16 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 26.

In the crease, Alex Lyon's record stands at 4-3-0 on the season, allowing 13 goals (2.1 goals against average) and compiling 177 saves with a .932% save percentage (second-best in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 20th 3.03 Goals Scored 3.53 4th 16th 3.16 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 18th 30.2 Shots 30.2 18th 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.1 25th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 21.58% 15th 30th 72.17% Penalty Kill % 79.51% 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.