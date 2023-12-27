Ramsey County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Ramsey County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park Senior High School at Harding Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Agnes School at Harding Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.