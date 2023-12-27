Marco Rossi and the Minnesota Wild will play the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Rossi in that upcoming Wild-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Marco Rossi vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Rossi has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 16:11 on the ice per game.

Rossi has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 17 of 32 games this season, Rossi has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 32 games this year, Rossi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Rossi goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rossi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Rossi Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 32 Games 2 21 Points 0 11 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

