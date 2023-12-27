Hennepin County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hope Academy at Washington Technology Magnet School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesterton Academy at Math & Science Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.