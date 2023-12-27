Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Carlton County, Minnesota today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Carlton County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fond Du Lac Ojibwe School at Proctor High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 27
  • Location: Proctor, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

