The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brock Faber score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

  • In two of 32 games this season, Faber has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Faber averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:47 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 33:25 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:19 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 28:18 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 31:34 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 30:08 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:12 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 24:25 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:00 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:42 Away W 5-2

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

