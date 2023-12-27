Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 27?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Duhaime find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
- Duhaime's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 5-2
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
