The Texas State Bobcats and the Rice Owls meet for the First Responder Bowl on December 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Texas State owns the 17th-best offense this season in terms of points scored (36.0 points per game), but ranks 16th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (33.8 points allowed per game). Rice is compiling 30.3 points per contest on offense this season (48th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 26.7 points per game (68th-ranked) on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Texas State vs. Rice Key Statistics

Texas State Rice 463.5 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.8 (83rd) 414.3 (94th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.0 (51st) 190.9 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.6 (112th) 272.6 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.2 (37th) 21 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 15 (89th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has recorded 3,188 yards (265.7 ypg) on 264-of-385 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has carried the ball 199 times for a team-high 1,209 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Donerio Davenport has racked up 461 yards on 91 attempts, scoring two times.

Joey Hobert's 847 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has registered 71 catches and eight touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has hauled in 52 receptions totaling 819 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kole Wilson has been the target of 88 passes and compiled 61 catches for 697 yards, an average of 58.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone eight times through the air this season.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has compiled 2,443 yards on 63.1% passing while recording 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has rushed 106 times for a team-high 707 yards (58.9 per game) with five touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 42 receptions this season are good for 395 yards, and he's scored three touchdowns in the passing game.

Juma Otoviano has piled up 85 carries and totaled 312 yards with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey paces his team with 963 receiving yards on 68 catches with 12 touchdowns.

Boden Groen's 37 catches (on 47 targets) have netted him 376 yards (31.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

