The Quick Lane Bowl features a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons (who are 4-point underdogs) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on December 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 39.5 points for the contest.

While Minnesota's defense ranks 71st with 26.9 points allowed per game, the Golden Gophers have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking 18th-worst (20.2 points per game). In terms of points scored Bowling Green ranks 73rd in the FBS (26.3 points per game), and it is 49th on the other side of the ball (23.5 points allowed per contest).

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Minnesota vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -4 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Minnesota Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Golden Gophers rank -106-worst in total offense (284 yards per game) and second-worst in total defense (483.3 yards per game allowed).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Golden Gophers, who rank -102-worst in scoring offense (15.7 points per game) and -91-worst in scoring defense (38 points per game allowed) over their last three contests.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for Minnesota, who ranks -42-worst in passing offense (182.7 passing yards per game) and 21st-worst in passing defense (205 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three tilts.

With 101.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-86-worst) and 278.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-122-worst) over the last three contests, the Golden Gophers have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

The Golden Gophers are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Minnesota has gone over the total once.

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota is 3-9-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice when favored by 4 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in five of Minnesota's 12 games with a set total.

Minnesota has won 57.1% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-3).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Minnesota has gone 2-1 (80%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 64.9% chance to win.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 1,838 yards (153.2 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 53.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has 591 rushing yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has piled up 535 yards on 124 attempts, scoring three times.

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 57 catches for 831 yards (69.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has caught 28 passes for 376 yards (31.3 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has hauled in 25 receptions for 239 yards, an average of 19.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Danny Striggow leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has six TFL and 35 tackles.

Jack Henderson is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 43 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Tyler Nubin has picked off a team-leading five passes. He also has 38 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.

