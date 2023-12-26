The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Bowling Green Falcons play in the Quick Lane Bowl on December 26, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Minnesota ranks ninth-worst in total offense (302.6 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 61st with 373.8 yards allowed per game. With 327.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Bowling Green ranks 104th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 29th, surrendering 329.8 total yards per contest.

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Minnesota Bowling Green 302.6 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.8 (106th) 373.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (19th) 149.4 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (87th) 153.2 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.7 (108th) 16 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 19 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 27 (1st)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 1,838 yards passing for Minnesota, completing 53.1% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 591 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 124 times for 535 yards (44.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's leads his squad with 831 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 receptions (out of 111 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put together a 376-yard season so far, reeling in 28 passes on 56 targets.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has been the target of 46 passes and hauled in 25 grabs for 239 yards, an average of 19.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 1,709 yards on 148-of-242 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has rushed for 762 yards on 125 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 390 rushing yards on 66 carries with four touchdowns and 457 receiving yards (38.1 per game) on 44 catches with three touchdowns

Harold Fannin's 573 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 catches on 53 targets with six touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's 35 catches (on 62 targets) have netted him 380 yards (31.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

