The Quick Lane Bowl features a matchup of the Minnesota Golden Gophers (who are 5.5-point favorites) and the Bowling Green Falcons on December 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 36.5 for this matchup.

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green game info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Detroit, Michigan

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green statistical matchup

Minnesota Bowling Green 302.6 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.8 (105th) 373.8 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (22nd) 149.4 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (86th) 153.2 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.7 (108th) 16 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 27 (1st)

Minnesota leaders

To go along with his 1,838 passing yards and 53.1% completion percentage this year, Athan Kaliakmanis has connected on 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Kaliakmanis has been providing value with his legs, as he's rushed for 94 yards (1.3 YPC) and two rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

On 111 targets, Daniel Jackson has 57 grabs (4.8 per game) for 831 yards and eight TDs in 12 games.

Darius Taylor has run for 591 yards (49.3 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns for the Golden Gophers in 2023.

Bowling Green leaders

On the ground, Terion Stewart has eight touchdowns and 762 yards (63.5 per game).

In 12 games, Taron Keith has rushed for 390 yards (32.5 per game) and four TDs.

In the passing game, Keith has scored three touchdowns, with 44 catches for 457 yards.

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,709 yards (142.4 per game), completing 61.2% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games.

