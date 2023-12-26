Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bowling Green Falcons and the Minnesota Golden Gophers take the field in the Quick Lane Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Minnesota.
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-3.5)
