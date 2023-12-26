On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) heads into a home matchup with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at Paycom Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOK and BSN
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Arena: Paycom Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Total Fantasy Pts 1034.7 1359.8
Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.3 52.3
Fantasy Rank 5 26

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

  • Karl-Anthony Towns averages 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
  • The Timberwolves put up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 106.6 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +195 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.
  • Minnesota grabs 45 rebounds per game (seventh in league) while allowing 41.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.
  • The Timberwolves knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in NBA). They are making 1.1 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.8 per game at 33.2%.
  • Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.8 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
  • The Thunder's +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.7 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while allowing 113.6 per outing (14th in the league).
  • Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It is grabbing 41.4 rebounds per game (26th in the league) compared to its opponents' 46.4 per outing.
  • The Thunder hit 12.6 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents (14).
  • Oklahoma City has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (fourth in NBA play), 3.7 fewer than the 15.6 it forces on average (first in the league).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Plus/Minus Per Game 6.1 9.3
Usage Percentage 26.8% 33%
True Shooting Pct 62.9% 63.1%
Total Rebound Pct 15.9% 9%
Assist Pct 14.6% 31%

