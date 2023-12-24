Scan the injury report for the Minnesota Vikings (7-7), which currently has 10 players listed on it, as the Vikings prepare for their matchup with the Detroit Lions (10-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM .

The Vikings are coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 27-24.

The Lions beat the Denver Broncos 42-17 in their most recent game.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB Ankle Questionable Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Questionable Jonathan Bullard DL Ankle Questionable Danielle Hunter OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Hicks LB Shin Questionable Harrison Phillips DL Back Questionable Byron Murphy CB Hamstring Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Sheldon Day DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ivan Pace Jr. LB Shoulder Questionable

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jason Cabinda FB Knee Out Frank Ragnow C Knee Full Participation In Practice Jerry Jacobs CB Hamstring Out Derrick Barnes LB Shoulder Doubtful Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Pectoral Out Brock Wright TE Hip Out Penei Sewell OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Levi Onwuzurike DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Vikings vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings are putting up 347.4 total yards per game on offense this season (11th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 316.0 total yards per game (12th-ranked).

The Vikings rank 21st in the NFL with 20.7 points per game on offense, and they rank sixth with 19.2 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

In terms of passing, the Vikings rank seventh in the NFL (248.8 passing yards per game) and 17th defensively (224.0 passing yards allowed per contest).

Minnesota ranks 23rd in the NFL with 98.6 rushing yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up only 92.0 rushing yards per contest.

At -6, the Vikings sport the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 20 forced turnovers (15th in NFL) and 26 turnovers committed (30th in NFL).

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-160), Vikings (+135)

Lions (-160), Vikings (+135) Total: 47.5 points

