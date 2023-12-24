With the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Ty Chandler a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Ty Chandler score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Chandler has 335 rushing yards on 72 attempts (25.8 yards per carry), and two touchdowns.

And Chandler has added 16 catches for 115 yards (8.8 per game).

Chandler has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Ty Chandler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 0 0 1 18 0 Week 2 @Eagles 1 0 0 2 9 0 Week 3 Chargers 3 27 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Chiefs 1 15 0 0 0 0 Week 7 49ers 0 0 0 1 12 0 Week 10 Saints 15 45 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 10 73 0 4 37 0 Week 12 Bears 4 8 0 1 3 0 Week 14 @Raiders 12 35 0 3 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 23 132 1 3 25 0

