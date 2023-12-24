Who’s the Best Team in the Summit League? See our Weekly Summit League Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Summit League? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Summit League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Oral Roberts
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 155th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: W 71-59 vs John Brown
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMKC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
2. Denver
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: W 90-57 vs Northern New Mexico
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Omaha
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
3. St. Thomas
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: W 104-51 vs Wisconsin-River Falls
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Dakota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 207th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
- Last Game: L 84-65 vs Norfolk State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
5. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 216th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: L 76-63 vs Southern Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
6. North Dakota
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: L 83-75 vs Nebraska
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: St. Thomas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. UMKC
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
- Last Game: L 70-57 vs East Tennessee State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Oral Roberts
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
8. Omaha
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 300th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: L 66-53 vs Cal Poly
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Denver
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
9. South Dakota
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 311th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: L 69-66 vs San Diego
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.