Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 225 per game.

So far this year, Mullens has thrown for 386 yards (193.0 per game) for Minnesota, recording two touchdown passes with two picks. On six carries, Mullens has rushed for 10 yards, and averaging 5.0 rushing yards per game.

Mullens vs. the Lions

Mullens vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has allowed three opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Lions have cenceded 11 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Lions have allowed four opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Lions allow 225 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Lions have given up 22 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 24th among NFL teams.

Nick Mullens Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 262.5 (-115)

262.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Mullens Passing Insights

The Vikings pass on 60.1% of their plays and run on 39.9%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

Mullens has 386 yards on 46 attempts this season to average 8.4 yards per attempt.

Mullens has completed at least one touchdown pass once this season, with multiple TDs in that game, out of two games played.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Mullens accounts for 2.7% of his team's red zone plays, with three of his total 46 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Nick Mullens Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-125)

Mullens Rushing Insights

Mullens has not found paydirt on the ground this year in two games.

Mullens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 26-for-33 / 303 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 9-for-13 / 83 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

