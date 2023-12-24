Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 30-1
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: -149
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: W 100-57 vs Jacksonville

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Illinois

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +600
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
  • Last Game: W 97-73 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: BTN

3. Michigan State

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: W 99-55 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

  • Opponent: Indiana State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Ohio State

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-6
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
  • Last Game: W 78-36 vs New Orleans

Next Game

  • Opponent: West Virginia
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

5. Wisconsin

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 80-53 vs Chicago State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Iowa
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: BTN

6. Michigan

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 106-101 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: McNeese
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: B1G+

7. Iowa

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 53rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
  • Last Game: W 103-81 vs UMBC

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Illinois
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: B1G+

8. Nebraska

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
  • Last Game: W 83-75 vs North Dakota

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: B1G+

9. Northwestern

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 70th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
  • Last Game: W 65-46 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Jackson State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Peacock

10. Minnesota

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 84th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
  • Last Game: W 80-63 vs Ball State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Maine
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Peacock

11. Rutgers

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 94th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
  • Last Game: L 70-60 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stonehill
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Indiana

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
  • Last Game: W 83-66 vs North Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kennesaw State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: B1G+

13. Penn State

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-21
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
  • Last Game: W 72-55 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rider
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: B1G+

14. Maryland

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 111th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
  • Last Game: W 69-60 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Opponent: Coppin State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

