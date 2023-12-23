De'Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (17-10) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) face off at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Timberwolves topped the Lakers 118-111. With 27 points, Edwards was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 27 7 5 3 1 2 Karl-Anthony Towns 21 6 4 1 0 2 Mike Conley 16 1 8 2 1 4

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards gives the Timberwolves 24.8 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert gets 12.5 points, 12.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Mike Conley averages 11.4 points, 2.7 boards and 6.1 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 13.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 6.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 23.8 10.3 3.1 0.8 0.4 2 Rudy Gobert 12.6 13 1.5 1 2.3 0 Mike Conley 13.4 2.7 6.5 1 0.1 2.5 Anthony Edwards 14.9 3.3 3.7 1.2 0.4 1.5 Naz Reid 14.7 5.4 1.5 0.7 0.6 2.3

