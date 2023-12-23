Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Edwards and others are available when the Sacramento Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center on Saturday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

NBCS-CA and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Edwards is averaging 24.8 points in the 2023-24 season, 4.7 less than Saturday's prop total.

He has collected 5.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.

Edwards' assist average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

Edwards averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -114)

Saturday's over/under for Rudy Gobert is 14.5 points. That is 2.0 more than his season average of 12.5.

He has grabbed 12.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (13.5).

Mike Conley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -154) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 13.5-point over/under for Mike Conley on Saturday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average (11.4).

His per-game rebounding average of 2.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).

Conley's assists average -- 6.1 -- is 1.4 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +106)

The 17.5-point total set for Sabonis on Saturday is 1.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 12.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (11.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -114)

De'Aaron Fox is posting 29.7 points per game, 1.2 higher than Saturday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Fox has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under (6.5).

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

