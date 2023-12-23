Timberwolves vs. Kings December 23 Tickets & Start Time
On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (12-8) hit the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 21.9 points, 9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are getting 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Anthony Edwards this year.
- Rudy Gobert is putting up 13.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 61.8% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).
- Mike Conley is putting up 11.1 points, 3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Naz Reid is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis posts 18.8 points, 7 assists and 12.2 boards per game.
- De'Aaron Fox puts up 30.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Monk puts up 14.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter averages 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 boards.
- Keegan Murray puts up 12.9 points, 5.8 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Timberwolves
|116.4
|Points Avg.
|113
|116.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.2
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.1%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
